Sioux Falls - Raymond H. Engh, retired minister and formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died in Minneapolis, MN at the age of 87, on June 7.



Ray was born October 11, 1932 in Conrad, Montana to Rev. Harold and Evelyn (Larson) Engh. He grew up in Florence, South Dakota and attended Augustana Academy and Augustana College. At Augustana College he met Joyce H. Sunde, whom he married in 1954 on his graduation day, June 7.



After serving in the army, Ray attended Luther Theological Seminary in St, Paul, MN, graduating in 1960. He was called to parishes in Hadley/Chandler, MN (Hadley/Trinity Lutheran), Sioux Falls, SD (Our Savior's Lutheran), and Fort Dodge, Iowa (St. Olaf Lutheran). During these 16 years as a parish pastor he was especially involved in youth and camping ministries. This led to 4 years as the director of Lutherdale Bible Camp near Elkhorn, WI. After a short time with the national ALC office (DLMC), Ray served as associate in the SD Synod Office for 15 years until his retirement, travelling extensively with roles in churches and Bible camps throughout South Dakota.



As a father, youth and parish pastor, camp director, and synod staffer Ray impacted thousands of people with his quiet compassion, wit, and wisdom. His work with the youth of Our Savior's created life-long friendships and guidance. He accompanied hundreds of youth to outdoor camping programs each summer, and nurtured a thriving youth group with the Youth Room and programs at the church during turbulent times of the Vietnam War. He played key roles in integrating the Bible camps of NeSoDak, AMR/Outlaw Ranch, and Klein Ranch into the organisation: Lutherans Outdoors of South Dakota.



Special family memories include his cooking specialties like green fried tomatoes, apple sauce, pancakes, and barbecued chicken. Or myriad vacation adventures: driving on seemingly impassable wilderness roads, camping, canoe trips, visits to his children at their homes ranging from Alaska to Germany and Norway. He was the barber for the entire family, including himself. Ray enjoyed fixing things--he said a camp director needs to have a hammer and screwdriver along at all times, and would repair the car after church, still in his Sunday finest. He was devoted to maintaining a beautiful lawn, and was always up early after a snowstorm to clear his and his neighbors' sidewalks.



Ray is survived by his wife, Joyce (Sunde) Engh, children Michael (Susan), Richard (Gabriele), Daniel, Judy (Tim Bowman), brothers Ken (Solveig), Phil (Marlys), Jim, sisters Dorothy (Bill) Harstad, Lois (Byron) Hildahl, 7 grandchildren and 3+ great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews and their families.



For those who wish to honor his memory, gifts to Lutherans Outdoors of South Dakota or other Lutheran Outdoor Ministries would be most appropriate. Other fitting charity gifts could be to Save the Boundary Waters, Augustana University, or Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.









