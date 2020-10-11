1/1
Raymond Hagedorn
Raymond Hagedorn

Sioux Falls - Raymond Hagedorn, 82, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2020, at his home in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 14 also at the funeral home. The family requests that all attendees wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to Breast Cancer Research and Awareness. Additional obituary information, online guestbook, and live stream link for service will be available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol of Sioux Falls; daughters, Julie (Steve) Reents of Covington, GA and Jill Lawrence of Lennox, SD; sons, Jeffrey (Linda) Hagedorn of Sioux Falls and Joel (Amy) Hagedorn of Lennox, SD; sister, Judy (Tim) Wasilkus of Minneapolis, MN; eight grandchildren, Lacey, Kelly (John), Lindsay, Cory, Taylor, Megan, Angela (Kevin), Christa (Eric) Justin, Chelsey (Heath), and Hailey; and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Leon Lawrence; brother, Duane; grandchildren, Jennifer Grisham, Adam Lawrence, and Tanner Lawrence.






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
