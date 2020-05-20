Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Johnson Obituary
Raymond Johnson

Sioux Falls - Raymond Johnson, 86, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Hawarden Hospital.

Grateful for having shared his life are his brother Orville Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; three nieces, Jennie Chinn, Sioux Falls, SD, Carrie (Kenny) White, Sioux Falls, SD, Laura (Vince) Lammers, Kingman, AZ; six grand nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

Raymond requests that memorials be sent to the El Riad Shrine Transportation Fund.

The family will be holding private services with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -