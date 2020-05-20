|
Raymond Johnson
Sioux Falls - Raymond Johnson, 86, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Hawarden Hospital.
Grateful for having shared his life are his brother Orville Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; three nieces, Jennie Chinn, Sioux Falls, SD, Carrie (Kenny) White, Sioux Falls, SD, Laura (Vince) Lammers, Kingman, AZ; six grand nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Raymond requests that memorials be sent to the El Riad Shrine Transportation Fund.
The family will be holding private services with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 20 to May 21, 2020