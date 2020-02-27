|
Reverend Raymond M. Petersen
Sioux Falls - Reverend Raymond Petersen, 79, of Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls.
Raymond M. Peterson was born January 20, 1941 at rural Hardwick, MN. He grew up in the Hardwick area receiving his education in Jasper MN, graduating from high school in 1959.
On January 5, 1963 he was united in marriage with Mary Hollister, in Jasper, MN. In 1973, he gave his life to Jesus Christ and shortly thereafter, he began his career in the ministry. Rev. Peterson served as youth pastor/associate pastor at Church of the Bible for 3 years. He and his family moved to Beresford, SD where he served as pastor of First Assembly of God Church. In 1988, the family moved to Sioux Falls where he established what is now Family Worship Center, where he continued to pastor until the time of his death.
Grateful for having shared his life are his daughters, Teri Rae (Jon) Gannon of Sioux Falls, SD and Dana Marie (Chris) Holm of Valley Springs, SD; 8 grandchildren; two brothers, Eugene (Connie) Petersen of Hardwick, MN and Arden (Bonnie) Petersen of Sioux Falls, SD; and five sisters, Phyllis Mohr of Luverne, MN, Dalma Bucher of Woodbury, MN, Marilynn (Harry) Flannagan of Jasper, MN, Marsha (LeRoy) Petersen of Moscow Mills, MO and Allene (Doug) Flora of Madison, SD. Rev. Peterson was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Mary, who passed away on June 23, 2012.
Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Monday at the Family Worship Center, 3808 S. Marion Road. Interment will be in the Jasper City Cemetery, Jasper, MN. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020