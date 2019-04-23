|
|
Raymond "John" Wirt
Sioux Falls, SD - Raymond "John" Wirt, 96 died on April 19, 2019 at Ava's House Hospice with his loving family by his side. John is survived by his wife Ethel "Bunnie" Wirt; sons Gary, Jim (Kristi); daughter in law Gloria; Grandsons John (Briana), Jesse (Hilary), Justin; Great Grandchildren, Caleb, Lylah, Hallie and other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 25 from 5:00-6:30 with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church. Memorial services will be on Friday, April 26 at 2 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church with a time of food and fellowship following the service.
John spent his childhood on a farm in Parker, SD and attended school in Hurley. He later married the love of his life Bunnie in 1948. Together they farmed and raised their children for 25 years until they moved to Sioux Falls. John worked for Lakeside Dairy and Sanford Health once moving to Sioux Falls.
John and Bunnie, who were married for 70 years, loved traveling together. They enjoyed visiting Europe, Alaska, Great Brittan, Hawaii, and a number of the states within the United States.
John was one of the kindest men you'll ever meet. He had a love for animals, taking walks, bus trips to historic places, his church choir especially the church members, oh and chocolate!
John is preceded in death by his sons Jack and Greg Wirt.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019