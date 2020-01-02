|
|
Rebecca "Becky" Armstrong
Sioux Falls - Rebecca "Becky" Armstrong, surrounded by family, peacefully joined her Savior on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. Liturgical Wake Service, on Monday, January 6 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook can be found at www.georgeboom.com
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, David Armstrong of Sioux Falls; daughter, Heather Carda of Sioux Falls; son, Joshua (Tomoko) Carda of Sioux Falls; granddaughters, Makayla Gullickson, Sofia, Seiran and Scarlett Carda; mother, Beverly Weeg of Sioux Falls; one sister, Debbie (David) Franssens of Sioux Falls; three brothers, Jim (Grace) Weeg of Sioux Falls, Forrest (Lynelle) Weeg of Tea, and Matthew (Erika) Weeg of Salt Lake City, UT; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Special Thank You to the 2nd floor Pulmonary ICU nurses at Avera Hospital.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020