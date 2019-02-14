|
|
Rebecca Egan
Sioux Falls - Rebecca Egan, 64, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully at Avera Dougherty Hospice on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Monday, February 18, at The Church of St. Mary, 2109 S. 5th Ave. with interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD.
There will be visitation with the family present to greet friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm with a Liturgical Wake Service at 3:30 pm on Sunday, February 17, at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
Rebecca Frances Egan, was born March 9, 1954 in Sioux Falls, SD to Francis J. "Fuzz" and Lucille M. "Toots" (Kunkel) Egan. She attended school in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School in 1973. She continued her education and graduated from Mankato State University with her Master of Science in 1985.
Rebecca's career as a counselor/social worker encompassed helping individuals with various needs. She worked in Albert Lea, MN as a school counselor then moved to Sioux Falls and worked at Lions of South Dakota as a social worker and was employed there until she retired. She enjoyed helping people and made many special friends along the way.
Rebecca was a fun loving woman who enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She was active with both St. Joseph's and St. Mary's parishes and looked forward to her weekly bible study group. Rebecca was a huge fan of the arts, she enjoyed going with her friends to plays, concerts and dinner theatre events. After retirement she volunteered at the Pavilion.
Grateful for having shared her life are her siblings Connie (Chuck) Malone of Sioux Falls, SD, Terry Egan of Sioux Fall, SD, Susan Sokolich of Old Tappan, NJ and Lisa (Tim) Fraser of Sioux Falls, SD; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Patrick Egan.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 14, 2019