Rebecca Lynn Price
Hill, WI - Rebecca Lynn Price (nee Jesse) 63, died June 14, 2019 in the Town of Hill, Wisconsin after 4 and a half months battling metastatic melanoma. Born June 12, 1956 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Judith and William Jesse, she is the eldest of 8 children and fondly remembered caring for her younger siblings as they were growing up in Madison, SD. In 1974 she graduated from Madison, SD High School and entered the U.S. Army that July. While stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri she met Dan and they were married on August 14, 1976 in Hartford, SD. They then moved to Spirit, WI where they raised 3 children and lived for 32 years.
Becky was instrumental in forming a buying club for bulk foods in the Town of Spirit. She also served as the Town of Spirit treasurer for 27 years before moving to the town of Hill. In 2016 she retired from Lincoln Hills School after 26 years of employment. In her free time she enjoyed reading, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with family. Becky will be remembered for her warm smile, calm demeanor, and an example of faithfulness to God and family.
She is survived by Dan, her husband of 42 years, her children Melissa (Sam) of Weyerhaeuser, WI, Kenneth (Heather) of Stevens Point, WI, and Danielle (BJ) of Marshfield, WI; her father William Jesse of Sioux Falls, SD; her grandchildren Myrica Gale, Phillip, Joshua, Mallory, Wesley, Calvin, and Rebekah; her siblings Michael (Rose) Jesse of Hartford, SD, Mark Jesse of Hartford, SD, Barbara (John) O'Kane of Hartford, SD, Marty (Colleen) Jesse of Hartford, SD, Darrell (Deb) Jesse of Dakota Dunes, SD, Doug Jesse of Huron, SD, and David Jesse of Humboldt, SD; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Judy.
There will be a visitation and funeral mass on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Rib Lake, WI. The visitation will be from 2-4 pm, followed by a funeral mass, and meal afterward.
In lieu of flowers, Becky would love for you to donate to the St. Joseph Indian School in Chamberlin, SD, or simply do a random act of kindness to anyone, for any reason at all.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019