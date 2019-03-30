|
|
Redetta A. Jensen
Lenexa, KS - Redetta A. Jensen, age 76, passed away on February 15th, 2019. She was born December 9th of 1942. Redetta was suffering from Alzheimer's and Dementia. She found her peace while living at the Benton House of Lenexa, KS.
Redetta grew up in South Dakota with her sister, two brothers and two very loving parents. She went to Kansas State University to become a teacher, following in her parents' footsteps of valuing education. Redetta taught 2nd grade in Fort Riley, KS before becoming a mother to Mike, Marla and Matt with Robert Bury. She was a dedicated mother, raising her children in Bismarck, ND. While in Bismarck, she volunteered in the church and directed the Children's Ministries at McCabe United Methodist Church. When Redetta moved to Sioux Falls, SD she met Roy Jensen, and were married November 4th, 1993. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her husband Roy Jensen.
She is survived by her son, Mike Bury (Tracy Bury) Temecula, CA and their sons, Dillon, Blake, Jadon and Anthony. Daughter Marla Bury, Lenexa, KS and her sons, Mitch and Brooks Kennedy. Matt Bury (Portland, OR). Dale Jensen (Kathy) Dallas, TX and daughters Anna and Elizabeth. Julie Jensen (Larry Shelley) Minneapolis, MN and son David.
A service will be held in the Spring or Summer when the family can all gather together in celebration of her life. Notifications will be sent at that time.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019