|
|
Regina (Brosz) Bueber
Tripp, SD - Regina Bueber, 98, of Tripp, SD, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society - Scotland, SD.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at First American Lutheran Church in Tripp with burial following at Grace Hill Cemetery, Tripp.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until a 7:00 p.m prayer service on Tuesday, June 4 at Goglin Funeral Home in Tripp. Online condolences may be sent at www.goglinfh.com.
Regina is survived by three children: Diane (Dwain) Wulf of Omaha, NE, Rita (Tom) Korbal of Sioux Falls, SD, and Duane (Bonnie) of Kaylor, SD; 4 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 4, 2019