Services
Goglin Funeral Home
301 Dobson St
Tripp, SD 57376
(605) 935-6892
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Goglin Funeral Home
301 Dobson St
Tripp, SD 57376
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Goglin Funeral Home
301 Dobson St
Tripp, SD 57376
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
First American Lutheran Church
Tripp, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Bueber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina (Brosz) Bueber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Regina (Brosz) Bueber Obituary
Regina (Brosz) Bueber

Tripp, SD - Regina Bueber, 98, of Tripp, SD, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society - Scotland, SD.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at First American Lutheran Church in Tripp with burial following at Grace Hill Cemetery, Tripp.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until a 7:00 p.m prayer service on Tuesday, June 4 at Goglin Funeral Home in Tripp. Online condolences may be sent at www.goglinfh.com.

Regina is survived by three children: Diane (Dwain) Wulf of Omaha, NE, Rita (Tom) Korbal of Sioux Falls, SD, and Duane (Bonnie) of Kaylor, SD; 4 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now