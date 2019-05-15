|
|
Regina Evans
Dell Rapids - Regina Evans, 99, of Dell Rapids passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Kahler Funeral Home. The Christian Wake Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. followed by a Catholic Daughters Rosary.
She is survived by her children, Lois (Ray) Brown of Dell Rapids, Harry (Tish) Evans Jr. of Rapid City, Gerald (Monica) Evans of Mililani, HI, Joyce (Jim) Cook of Easley, SC, Catherine (Russ) Kautz of Louisville, TX, Evelyn (Kevin) Loof of Lincoln, NE and Robert (Krista) Evans of Tea; her sixteen grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great great-greandson; her sister, Agnes Ginsbach of Dell Rapids and her many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 15, 2019