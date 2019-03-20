Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Reformed Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rena Kroon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rena Kroon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rena Kroon Obituary
Rena Kroon

Sioux Falls - Rena Mae Kroon, 84, went to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, March 15, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, March 23 at First Christian Reformed Church, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held at George Boom Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls on Friday at 7 PM with family present to greet friends from 7-8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to: Dordt College or Calvin Theological Seminary,

Rena was survived by five children: Deb (Stu) Burgers of Sioux Falls, SD, James (Cindy) Kroon of Escondido, CA, Linda (Dan) Kroeze of Sioux Center, IA, David (Gayle) Kroon of Atwood, MI and Dawn (Jay) Woudstra of Sioux Falls, SD; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty (Pete) Vander Plaats of Sioux Center, IA; sister-in-law, Edith Walhof of Edgerton, MN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Rena was preceded in death by her husband, John (2001); a son, Richard (1971); her parents, John & Anna Walhof; and brother, Peter A. Walhof. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now