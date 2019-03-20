|
Rena Kroon
Sioux Falls - Rena Mae Kroon, 84, went to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, March 15, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, March 23 at First Christian Reformed Church, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held at George Boom Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls on Friday at 7 PM with family present to greet friends from 7-8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to: Dordt College or Calvin Theological Seminary,
Rena was survived by five children: Deb (Stu) Burgers of Sioux Falls, SD, James (Cindy) Kroon of Escondido, CA, Linda (Dan) Kroeze of Sioux Center, IA, David (Gayle) Kroon of Atwood, MI and Dawn (Jay) Woudstra of Sioux Falls, SD; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty (Pete) Vander Plaats of Sioux Center, IA; sister-in-law, Edith Walhof of Edgerton, MN; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Rena was preceded in death by her husband, John (2001); a son, Richard (1971); her parents, John & Anna Walhof; and brother, Peter A. Walhof. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 20, 2019