Rene "Red" DeWitte
Baltic - Rene "Red" DeWitte, age 84, of Baltic died on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Prairie Creek Assisted Living Memory Care in Sioux Falls.
A private family memorial service will be held on Tuesday.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Laurie (James) Schwebach of Urbandale, IA, Lisa (Lynn) Olson of Baltic, Scott DeWitte of Lennox, and Ryan DeWitte of Jasper, MN, eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, two brothers, James (Karen) DeWitte, Rodney (Pam) DeWitte, one sister, Adeline Tveidt and the mother of his children, Ona DeWitte.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 10, 2019