Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue PO Box 200
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
Resources
More Obituaries for Rene DeWitte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene "Red" DeWitte


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rene "Red" DeWitte Obituary
Rene "Red" DeWitte

Baltic - Rene "Red" DeWitte, age 84, of Baltic died on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Prairie Creek Assisted Living Memory Care in Sioux Falls.

A private family memorial service will be held on Tuesday.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Laurie (James) Schwebach of Urbandale, IA, Lisa (Lynn) Olson of Baltic, Scott DeWitte of Lennox, and Ryan DeWitte of Jasper, MN, eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, two brothers, James (Karen) DeWitte, Rodney (Pam) DeWitte, one sister, Adeline Tveidt and the mother of his children, Ona DeWitte.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now