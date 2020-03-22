|
|
Renee DeVaney-Coley
Sioux Falls - Renee DeVaney-Coley, 78, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice following a lengthy illness.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Brian Coley, of Sioux Falls, SD; her daughter, Diane (Jeremy) Pulford living in England; her brothers, Richard (Janet) DeVaney and Leo DeVaney, both of Sioux Falls, SD and Greg DeVaney of Philadelphia, PA. and a sister, Leone DeVaney of Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews. Renee was preceded in death by her parents; and several brothers and sisters.
Private funeral services will be held.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020