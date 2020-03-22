Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Renee DeVaney-Coley

Renee DeVaney-Coley Obituary
Renee DeVaney-Coley

Sioux Falls - Renee DeVaney-Coley, 78, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice following a lengthy illness.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Brian Coley, of Sioux Falls, SD; her daughter, Diane (Jeremy) Pulford living in England; her brothers, Richard (Janet) DeVaney and Leo DeVaney, both of Sioux Falls, SD and Greg DeVaney of Philadelphia, PA. and a sister, Leone DeVaney of Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews. Renee was preceded in death by her parents; and several brothers and sisters.

Private funeral services will be held.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
