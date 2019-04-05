Services
Porter Funeral Home
404 4Th St
Hudson, SD 57034
(712) 476-2106
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hudson Lutheran Church
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Hudson Lutheran Church
Burial
Following Services
Eden Cemetery
Hudson, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Hudson Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex D. Smith


1915 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rex D. Smith Obituary
Rex D. Smith

Hudson, South Dakota - Rex D. Smith, 103, of Hudson, South Dakota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Hudson Care and Rehab Center. Rex, a retired farmer, enjoyed a long, productive, life, living in his own home until four days before his death. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, at 10:30 AM at Hudson Lutheran Church with Pastor Kevin Jensen officiating. Burial will follow at Eden Cemetery of Hudson. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Friday, April 5, at Hudson Lutheran Church from 5:00-7:00 PM. A prayer service will follow the visitation at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hudson Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Rex is survived by his sons, Murray (Donna Kjonaas) Smith of Orono, Minnesota; Rod (Marie) Smith of Gering, Nebraska; Gene (Ann) Smith of Sioux Falls; daughter, Denise (Doug) Van't Hof of Hudson; daughter-in-law, Geraldine Smith of Hawarden, Iowa; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now