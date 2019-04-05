|
Rex D. Smith
Hudson, South Dakota - Rex D. Smith, 103, of Hudson, South Dakota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Hudson Care and Rehab Center. Rex, a retired farmer, enjoyed a long, productive, life, living in his own home until four days before his death. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, at 10:30 AM at Hudson Lutheran Church with Pastor Kevin Jensen officiating. Burial will follow at Eden Cemetery of Hudson. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Friday, April 5, at Hudson Lutheran Church from 5:00-7:00 PM. A prayer service will follow the visitation at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hudson Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Rex is survived by his sons, Murray (Donna Kjonaas) Smith of Orono, Minnesota; Rod (Marie) Smith of Gering, Nebraska; Gene (Ann) Smith of Sioux Falls; daughter, Denise (Doug) Van't Hof of Hudson; daughter-in-law, Geraldine Smith of Hawarden, Iowa; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 5, 2019