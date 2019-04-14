|
|
Rex W. Stockwell, Sr.
Sioux Falls - Rex Warren Stockwell, Sr. passed away at the age of 97 on April 1, 2019 at Edgewood Vista Memory Care Home as a result of end-stage Alzheimer's complications.
Rex was born on October 28, 1921 at East Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Henry and Anna (Hass) Stockwell, He was raised on this farm, which was located where the quarries and Arrowhead Park are now. The barn that the city refurbished was their barn. He always had many fond, interesting memories of living on that farm and helping his parents. He loved talking about the way they farmed, the powder house explosion, some bootlegging things that happened and the quarries.
Rex was drafted into the Army in 1945 during WW II. He took his basic training at Ft. Hood, TX, then was at Fort Ord CA and then went to Alaska. He took his children and spouses on a memory trip to Alaska in 2002 but found Anchorage totally changed because of the earthquake. He was discharged in 1947 and married Esther Bertwell on June 18, 1947 in Sioux Falls. After their marriage they lived in Sioux Falls where Rex was employed by Curtis Candy Company and then Wonder Bread. He retired in1978. In 1971 they moved to rural Lennox, where they lived until Rex fell in 2014, broke his hip and had to be in a home.
Rex never forgot his farming roots and helped a local farmer when needed and always had a garden and was in the yard and fields hoeing weeds, even when he was in his nineties and it was 90 degrees. In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid golfer and he and Esther spent their winters in Arizona and he continued wintering there and golfing until he was 92.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children Barbara (Sandy) Poppenga, Jacqueline (Roy) Poppenga and Rex Jr. (Kay); his grandchildren Brent and Scott (Dulcy) Poppenga, Lisa (Poppenga) Gaede, Traci (Poppenga) Zahn, Kelli (Poppenga) MacKenzie, and Bryan (Natalie) Stockwell; and his grandchildren Caden, Connor and Kaylee Poppenga, Macie, Ryker and Nova Gaede Quinton and Devin Zahn and Mason, Haylea and Layla Stockwell. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Delpha Stockwel,l and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents and his wife, Esther, and his brothers and sisters.
His funeral will be on Wednesday, April 17, at 11 am at Memorial Lutheran Church at 5000 So. Western in Sioux Falls, with burial at the Lennox cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 14, 2019