|
|
Rhoda Benjamin
Sioux Falls - Rhoda Aileen (Hagen) Benjamin, long time resident of Madison and Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully at the Good Samaritan Center in Canton on April 7. Born in 1923, she was the oldest of three children of Odin E. and Rena Hagen from New London, MN. She worked in the Lake County Treasurer's Office, was elected County Treasurer and served in that position until her retirement in 1997.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Phillip Hagen; and her ex-husband, Weston Benjamin. She is survived by her sister, Eleanor (Hagen) Pettersen, her sister-in-law, Marge Hagen, her three children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be delayed due to the pandemic. The family requests that memorials be made to the .
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020