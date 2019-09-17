|
Rhonda Jarabek
Bridgewater - Rhonda Kay (Golder) Jarabek was born November 4, 1951, to Adolph and Irene (Schultz) Golder. Rhonda joined two brothers, Gary and Alan, and became a big sister with the arrival of her third brother, Ivan "Butch". Growing up in Bridgewater, SD, she attended BHS and upon graduation, attended Mitchell Vo-Tech, where she graduated from nursing school. Rhonda worked as an LPN at Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell for 10 years, and then worked for another 26 years at the hospital as a pharmacy technician.
Married September 3, 1977, Rhonda was blessed with three children; Tyler, Callan, and Damon. In 1987 she moved back to Bridgewater and continued to work in the pharmacy, and in addition, she also worked as a nurse at the Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater for several years. In 2008 she took early retirement from Queen of Peace after having worked there for 36 years and took a job a little closer to home at the Heritage Pharmacy in Freeman, SD, where she worked for the last 10 years, having finally retired in August of 2018.
In January 2018, her last greatest wish came true - to be a grandmother - with the arrival of her first and only grandson, Atlas Adolph Jarabek. Rhonda started taking her Fridays off to go spend extra time with Atlas and spoil him in true grandmother fashion.
In her spare time, Rhonda enjoyed going to junk shops and auction sales, spending as much time as possible with her grandson, and digging in the dirt and planting her garden every year. She met many wonderful friends through nursing and her pharmacy jobs and even in her own backyard!
In August of 2018, Rhonda was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. She fought hard and bravely every step of the way. She passed peacefully in her sleep with her children surrounding her with love and care on her final journey.
She is survived by her children: Tyler (Kristen) Jarabek, Callan Jarabek, and Damon (Allie) Jarabek; her grandson, Atlas; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis and Carol; many nieces and nephews, and an endless list of friends who are all blessed to have shared her life.
Rhonda was welcomed into heaven by her parents, Adolph and Irene; her brothers, Gary, Alan, and Ivan, her nephew, Ryan, her great niece, Christina, and her sister-in-law, Delores. She then welcomed her great nephew, Nicholas, later that day.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday Sept. 19th at the Zion Lutheran Church of Bridgewater. Visitation will be Wednesday at the church from 5-7pm with a prayer service at 7 pm. Arrangements by Walter's Funeral Home of Bridgewater.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 17, 2019