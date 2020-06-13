Rhonda Zumbaum
Aberdeen - The private family memorial service for Rhonda Zumbaum, 60, of Aberdeen, SD, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, will be 2:00pm, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor Cassandra Lamb officiating. Inurnment: Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rhonda died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Aberdeen Health and Rehab. Visitation: one hour prior to the service at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main Street. www.spitzerfuneralhome.com
Published in Argus Leader on Jun. 13, 2020.