Rhonda Zumbaum
Aberdeen - The private family memorial service for Rhonda Zumbaum, 60, of Aberdeen, SD, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, will be 2:00pm, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor Cassandra Lamb officiating. Inurnment: Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rhonda died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Aberdeen Health and Rehab. Visitation: one hour prior to the service at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main Street. www.spitzerfuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
01:00 PM
Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home
JUN
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home
