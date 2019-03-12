|
|
Richard A. Applequist
Sioux Falls - Richard (Dick) Applequist, 70, of Sioux Falls, died peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Dick was born to Rudolph and Marjorie Applequist July 1, 1948 in Crookston, MN. His brothers still farm the land where he was raised between Crookston and Fertile. After graduating from Fertile HS he attended college at University of Minnesota Crookston before marrying Connie Colborn of Crookston in 1968. He joined the Navy in 1969 and was stationed in Denver, CO. There, the couple had 2 daughters, Cami and Cori.
In 1972 they moved to Moorhead, MN where Dick received a BA in Business Administration from Moorhead State College and was employed with International Harvester.
They moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1976. Dick received his MBA from USD. In the 80's he began his insurance career and became the owner of Prins Insurance of Sioux Falls, Inc. He was actively involved in the business and loved serving the community until his death.
Dick was a passionate man. He threw all of himself into whatever he was doing. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, bowling, yoga and exercising. He and Connie travelled often, visiting several places both domestic and international.
His favorite things of all were his relationships. He held on to friends and family far and wide. Locally, Dick maintained a circle of friends so dear that they became members of his extended family. He also welcomed several foreign exchange students over the years, some of whom still call him "American Dad".
Ever grateful for sharing his life are his wife Connie, daughters Cami Applequist, St. Paul, MN and Cori "Coco" Applequist, Sioux Falls, SD; siblings Rudy Applequist, Judy Magsam (Jerry Sandberg), and Howard (Pam) Applequist all of Crookston, MN; Janine Applequist (Tim Badley), Costa Rica; Jacalyn (Bob) Clark, Keshena, WI, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and his Sioux Falls extended family.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Aaron Applequist and many dear friends.
Memorial services will begin at 2:00 pm Friday at Spirit of Peace United Church of Christ, 6509 S. Cliff Avenue. A celebration of Dick's life will follow the service at The Country Club of Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday from 5:00-7:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue.
In lieu of flowers the family will direct memorials to The Compass Center of Sioux Falls and the .
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019