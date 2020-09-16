Richard A. Brown
Vermillion - Richard Arlen (Dick) Brown, 85, of Vermillion, South Dakota, passed away at his home on Monday September 14 after a brief, brave battle with cancer surrounded by his loving wife, his 3 children, and his sister-in-law.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday September 18 at 11:00 a.m. at St Agnes Catholic Church with Father Jerome Ranek officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery with military honors conducted by Clay Co. Post #3061 following the service. It will be live streamed through his tribute wall at www.koberfuneralhome.com
. Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
.