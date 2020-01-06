Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Richard "Dick" Ageton

Richard "Dick" Ageton

Sioux Falls - Richard L. "Dick" Ageton, 83, died Sun., Jan. 5, 2020. His memorial service will be 2 PM Fri., Jan. 10 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Jan. 9 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include 3 children, Tim (Cheryl) Ageton and Rev. Kathy Ageton, both of Sioux Falls, Lee (Teri) Ageton, Brandon, SD; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Richard's memory for a future memorial designation. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
