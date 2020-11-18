Richard Allen Fait



Henderson - Richard Allen Fait of Henderson, Nevada, died October 28, 2020 at the age of 83 years after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Richard was born in Canton, South Dakota on October 18, 1937 to Millard and Marie (Baty) Fait. He grew up in Canton, graduating from Canton High School in 1955. He graduated from Nettleton College with a degree in Accounting in 1958. During this time he also worked for his father at the Chevrolet dealership.



In 1958 he married Dianne Nickel and they had 5 children. He began his accounting profession in Sheldon, Iowa in 1959 and in 1960 opened his own accounting office in Canton, SD. He received his CPA certificate in 1972 and over the years had various offices in Sioux Falls, Beresford and Prior Lake, MN. He was the principal partner in Fait, Reiter & Franken, CPA's in Sioux Falls until his retirement in 2000.



Richard was substantially involved in banking since 1966 including controlling interest ownership in The Peoples Bank in Aberdeen and Conde, SD. Richard got his pilot license during those years and over the next 20 years owned 3 different airplanes, flying to various banks monthly for board meetings.



In 1981, he married Laurel Paulson and they had one son. Richard was a member of AICPA, SD CPA Society and the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. He was a past president and member of the Canton Jaycees, a past Lions and Rotary club member, past president and treasurer of the Sioux Falls Corvette Club and a past director and member of the Sioux Falls Noon Sertoma Club.



Richard was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1997. In 2000, he retired and the family moved to Henderson, Nevada. He loved to golf and travel. He was a past president and member of Las Vegas Paradise Sertoma Club and a member of the Quiet Birdmen. He enjoyed many friendships and activities with fellow pilots.



He is survived by his wife, Laurel; children, Dean (Chris) Fait, Moline, IL, Rachel (Rich) Slobotski, Gretna, NE, Susan (Mark) Ludwig, Papillion, NE, Greg (Tonia) Fait, Minneapolis, MN, Jeanine (Leonard) Gonzales, Omaha, NE; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brother, Stephen Fait, Henderson; along with numerous extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Ryan Fait.









