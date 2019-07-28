|
|
Richard (Dick) Allen Olsen
Sandwich, IL - Olsen, Richard (Dick) Allen age 83 of Sandwich IL, born April 25, 1936 went home to be with the Lord July 19, 2019. Richard was born in Deadwood, SD, raised in communities mostly in South Dakota. His father, Russell, was a Lutheran pastor and his mother, Dorothy, was a teacher. He was the oldest of 5 and graduated from Augustana Academy, Sioux Falls, SD as the class president of the class of '54. He enlisted in the USMC and served as a Morse code operator mostly in the Mediterranean Sea off of Greece. He graduated from Augustana College in 1961 with a degree in business. He married Anita Rasmussen in Sioux Falls, SD on January 22, 1959. Richard began his career in men's clothing, then insurance, which led him to the Chamber of Commerce. Over his career, he served as the manager of the Chambers of Commerce in Bellevue, NE, Moorhead, MN, South Saint Paul, MN, Wausau, WI, Bartlesville, OK, and Brookings, SD. Richard was the state president of the Nebraska Jaycees 1970-71. He and Anita retired to Sandwich IL in 2007, where he was active in the Wildwood Homeowners Association. He enjoyed putzing in the garage, going to Menards, making woodworking projects, and attending games and performances of grandsons Matt and Jack, who live nearby. He will be missed. Richard is preceded in death by granddaughter, Maren, daughter-in-law, Tamara, and is survived by wife, Anita, siblings Lois Sundvold, David Olsen (Muriel), Kathy Downing and Karen DeYoe (John); children Kelli O'Byrne (David), Michael Olsen (Marie), and Stephanie Brockway (Chris); eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, August 10 from 1-4 p.m., with a time for sharing at 2:00 at the Wildwood Community Center, 1 Birch Drive, Sandwich IL. Anita asks attendees to bring pictures to share.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019