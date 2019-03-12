Services
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
909 W. 33rd Street
Richard "Dick" Ambroson


Sioux Falls - Richard "Dick" Ambroson, 81, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Good Samaritan Luther Manor.

Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, March 14, at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st.

Funeral will be 10:30 am Friday, March 15, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 909 W. 33rd Street with interment at Union Cemetery, Flandreau, SD.

Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 12, 2019
