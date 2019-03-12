|
Richard "Dick" Ambroson
Sioux Falls - Richard "Dick" Ambroson, 81, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Good Samaritan Luther Manor.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, March 14, at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st.
Funeral will be 10:30 am Friday, March 15, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 909 W. 33rd Street with interment at Union Cemetery, Flandreau, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 12, 2019