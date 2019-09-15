Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Richard Anderson
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
Richard Anderson


1942 - 2019
Richard Anderson Obituary
Richard Anderson

Sioux Falls - Richard M. (Dick) Anderson was born on June 23, 1942 the son of Clarence and Gladys (Austad) Anderson in Sioux Falls, SD. He attended Mark Twain Elementary School and graduated from Washington High school in 1960. In 1960 Dick joined the U.S. Air Force where he was a heavy equipment operator with the Air Force Civil Engineers. He was stationed in Texas, Washington and New Mexico in the United States and also in Goosebay Labrador in Canada. He was honorably discharged in 1964. He began his employment at Dakota Turf Inc. from 1964 to 1969; he then joined the Minnehaha County Highway Dept. as a heavy equipment operator, working his way up to foreman. In 2000 Dick retired from the Highway Dept. After a short retirement Dick went to work for Ramstad Construction retiring from there in 2010

Dick married the love of his life, Marilyn Ahrendt on November 11, 1967. Dick and Marilyn enjoyed participating in car shows, traveling, Black Hills fishing, NASCAR, sprint car racing and attending Minnesota Vikings and Twins games. Dick was a member of the American Legion, Sioux Empire Ford Club and the Great Plains Street Rodders.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Curtis Anderson and a sister-in-law, Sandra.

Grateful for having shared his life are: his wife Marilyn, brother-in-law, Darwin and Shelly Ahrendt, brother-in-law, Verdeen and Lois Ahrendt, his sister-in-law, Vonna Uithoven and several nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces.

A memorial service for Dick will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church with inurnment at Hills of Rest Mausoleum. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Tuesday evening at Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 15, 2019
