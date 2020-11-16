Pastor Richard "Dick" Beckmen
Sioux Falls - Pastor Richard J. "Dick" Beckmen, 87, formerly of Northfield, MN died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD. A private family service will be held at a later date when the family can gather.
Survivors include his wife, Solveig; 4 children, Kari (Neil) Sorensen, Brandon, Siri (Jeff) Sorenson, Sioux Falls, John (Abby) Beckmen, Burnsville, MN, Mikkel (Lois) Beckmen, Minneapolis, MN; 4 grandchildren, Siri Beckmen, Annika Beckmen, Anna Sorenson, Jorey Sorenson; 4 siblings, Harry Beckmen, of Arizona, Barbara Miles, of Florida, Tom (Judy) Beckmen, of California, Connie Mampe, of Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Bobbie Maakestad, of Minnesota.
Memorials are preferred to Luther Seminary, St. Paul, MN or St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
