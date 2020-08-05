Richard "Dick" Brockberg



Pipestone, Minnesota - Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, from 5:00-8:00 PM at Hartquist Funeral Home - Pipestone Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, August 7, at 2:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pipestone. Burial will be in New Woodlawn Cemetery, Pipestone.



Richard Walter Brockberg was born on April 6, 1939 to Walter and Paula (Stueven) Brockberg in Eden Township, Pipestone County, MN. He was baptized on April 30, 1939 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Jasper, MN. At the time of his birth his family lived near Jasper and then shortly thereafter moved to a farm west of Pipestone, MN. It was on that farm that Dick grew up and learned to love farming. He graduated from Pipestone High School in 1958. He was united in marriage to MaryLou Burkard on March 14, 1969 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dell Rapids, SD. The newlyweds moved to a home in town in Pipestone and resided there for about a year before moving out to the family farm together. They continued to live and farm there in a partnership with his brother, Wayne and father, Walter for many years. Through the years they milked cows, and enjoyed having pigs, chickens, sheep, and farmed grain as well. In 1996 he retired from farming. In 2003 the couple moved in to Pipestone. MaryLou preceded Dick in death on September 26, 2019. Dick continued to live in his home in Pipestone after her death. Dick died on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 81 years, three months, and 27 days.



Dick was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pipestone and was confirmed there. Dick loved to go fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. He was a jokester and a prankster throughout his life. During his younger years, especially when the kids were young, they loved to go camping. Family time, especially the time spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren was Dick's favorite.



Dick is lovingly remembered by his four children, David (significant other, Mary) Brockberg of Pipestone, Darla (Brian) Barber of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sarah Schnell of Sioux Falls, and Steven (significant other, Raila) Brockberg of Plainview, Nebraska; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, MaryLou.









