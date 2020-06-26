Richard "Dick" Cota
Richard "Dick" Cota

Bloomington - Age 70, of Bloomington, passed away on June 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Denise Cota; siblings, David (Judy) Cota, Daniel (Ronda) Cota, Dale (Joan) Cota, Steve (Terri) Cota, Mike (Debbie) Cota, John (Lynn) Cota, and Beth (Karl) Kosse; godchildren, Alex (Nicole) Daeger, Tony (Amanda) Daeger, Tracy (Aaron) Teerink, John (J.J.) Cota; many awesome nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday July 1st 11 AM at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 9900 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington. Visitation Tuesday June 30 from 5-7 PM at Gill Brothers Funeral Chapel, 9947 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington. Please wear a mask and practice appropriate social distancing during the visitation and mass. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to any of these organizations: Muscular Dystrophy, Fairview Foundation, We Can Ride Inc., This Old Horse, or Special Olympics. Since Dick was a transplant recipient, please consider registering with Be The Match or sign up for organ donation on your driver's license.

Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
