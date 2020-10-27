Richard D. Landsman
Centerville - Richard "Dick" Dean Landsman, 90, passed away October 24th, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, October 28 at Wass Funeral Home in Centerville, SD. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing. Private family services will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Priscilla; two daughters, Joni (Larry) Schuler of Crooks, SD and Kathy (Jon) Peterson of Dell Rapids, SD; five grandchildren, Brad (Sara) Peterson; Jared Schuler; Angie (Lee) Kaffar; Jennifer (Aaron) Norgaard and Katie (Tyler) Hoenisch; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Donna Landsman, Marlys Nelson and Claire Jacobsen; and brother-in-law, Ron (Jenny) Peterson.