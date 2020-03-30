|
Richard Dean Seierstad
St. Paul - age 70, passed away peacefully from severe dementia at Episcopal Church Home of Minnesota in Saint Paul, MN on March 25, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1949 in Estherville, IA to A.J. (Tony) and Joyce Seierstad. About a year later his family moved to Jackson, MN.
While attending school in Jackson, Dick participated in various activities and sports. Dick especially enjoyed playing football, and he was named to the All State Football Team his senior year. He had a great group of buddies in high school that gave each other nicknames with Dick's being "Camel". He valued their friendship and they had a lot of fun together. After graduating from Jackson HS in 1967 he went to Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD where he also played football. After graduating from Augustana in 1971 Dick went to the University of MN Law School where he received his law degree. Some of his summer breaks during his college years were spent in Las Vegas working as a lifeguard. Dick would get to and back from Las Vegas on his Norton motorcycle which he thoroughly enjoyed. After law school Dick moved to Denver, CO to practice law for a few years and then he moved back to Minnesota to practice law.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and younger sister, Karen Larsen.
Dick is survived by his very loving and caring long-time partner, Mary Lou Bolles of St. Paul, MN; his brother Terry (Linda) Seierstad of St. Simons Island, GA; his nieces Alyssa (Steve) Mansfield of St. Simons Island, GA, and Brynne (David) Plant of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; his great nieces Riley and Pasley Mansfield, Emma Plant and great nephew Ryan Plant; his nephews A.J. (Tony) Larsen of St. Paul, MN, and Nathan (Alyssa) Larsen of Eden Prairie, MN. Dick very much loved his nieces and nephews and the times spent together with them. Dick is also survived by several cousins who he loved and enjoyed being with.
A graveside service will be held in Jackson, MN at a later date.
Dick's brain has been donated for research to Boston University's CTE Center and the family suggests memorials go there. Checks should be made payable to the "Trustees of Boston University" with "BU CTE Center" in the memo line and mailed to: Boston University School of Medicine, Office of Development, 72 East Concord Street, L-219, Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020