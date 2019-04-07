|
|
Richard (Rick) Eric Burkman
Sioux Falls - Richard (Rick) Eric Burkman passed away unexpectedly February 6th, 2019, at the age of 61 in Pecos, TX.
Rick was raised in Sioux Falls, graduating from Washington High School in 1976.He attended college at Black Hills State University.He was a bartender at the Mocamba Club and the Pomp Room while starting his career as an electrician.Rick worked all over the United States and around the world. He enjoyed travelling, spending time with family, playing cards and eating good food.He would help anyone and had a heart of gold.Rick was legendary for his 4th of July celebrations and family shenanigans-he was always the life of the party.In his final years he loved spending time at the lakehouse.
A Directed Celebration of Life by Rick's siblings at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 5500 E 57th St. Sioux Falls on Sunday April 14th at 3 pm. An additional tribute to Rick will be held at the Lake Victoria home on July 27th.
Rick's life was shared by Maureen, son Matthew (Amanda) Burkman four grandchildren, Caden, Jase, Miles and Ella. Siblings: Jeff, Debra, Carol (Glen) Shade, Lori Story and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 7, 2019