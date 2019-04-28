Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:30 PM
Memorial service
Following Services
Resources
Sioux Falls - Richard F. Dvorak, 52, Sioux Falls, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center.

Visitation and Services will be 4-7pm, Friday, May 10, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home, with Military Honor at 5:30pm. Memorial Service will begin immediately after.

Richard will be deeply missed by his four siblings, Brad Dvorak, Andrea (Al) Rausch, Christine (Tom) Dvoracek, and Ted Dvorak.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 28, 2019
