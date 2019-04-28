|
Richard F. Dvorak
Sioux Falls - Richard F. Dvorak, 52, Sioux Falls, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center.
Visitation and Services will be 4-7pm, Friday, May 10, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home, with Military Honor at 5:30pm. Memorial Service will begin immediately after.
Richard will be deeply missed by his four siblings, Brad Dvorak, Andrea (Al) Rausch, Christine (Tom) Dvoracek, and Ted Dvorak.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 28, 2019