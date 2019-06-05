Services
Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
107 W. 4th St.
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-3900
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
107 W. 4th St.
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
Wake
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
107 W. 4th St.
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
Dell Rapids - Richard "Dick" Fitzgerald, 75, of Spot O' Green farm in Dell Rapids went home to the Lord due to complications from Parkinson's Disease and Prostate cancer surrounded by those who loved him on 2 June 2019 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. His Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will be from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Kahler Funeral Home. The Christian Wake will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Dick is survived by his wife Mary, son Bret (Ashley) of Triangle, VA; son Scot (Rachel) of Canton, SD; son Dean (Jen) of Melbourne, FL; daughter Kathleen (Roscoe) Taylor of Houston, TX and daughter Bridget of Orlando, FL; his six grandchildren; his brother Jerry (Nettie) Fitzgerald of Gehring, NE, and his sister-in-law Gail Fitzgerald of Colombia, MO.

The family request that people wear Notre Dame attire for the visitation and service.

www.kahlerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 5, 2019
