Richard Fitzsimmons
Sioux Falls - Richard Franklin Fitzsimmons, age 76, passed away on July 19, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD. He was born on December 10, 1942 in the Bronx, NY to Raymond and Lily Fitzsimmons.
He graduated from Evander Childs High School, the Bronx, NY. While serving in the United States Air Force he was stationed in Germany, where he met and married his wife, Rosemarie Muller. After his discharge, they returned to the United States and lived in the Bronx and started their family. They eventually moved to Long Island, NY where they raised their family. Richard and Rosemarie moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1991 following three of their children.
Richard worked as a furniture salesman for over 30 years and enjoyed dancing and a good game of Scrabble or Pool. He also enjoyed watching all of his children and grandchildren participate in sports.
Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosemarie Fitzsimmons of Sioux Falls, SD; his children, Daniel (Cecilia) Fitzsimmons of Yankton, SD, Dawn (Dennis) Jackson of Palm Coast, Fl., Andrea Fitzsimmons of Sioux Falls, SD and Heath (Jill) Fitzsimmons of Sioux Falls, SD,; and his 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lily and a brother, Raymond.
A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. The family will be present one hour prior to the service to greet friends. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 24, 2019