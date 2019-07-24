Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Richard Fitzsimmons
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fitzsimmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Fitzsimmons


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Fitzsimmons Obituary
Richard Fitzsimmons

Sioux Falls - Richard Franklin Fitzsimmons, age 76, passed away on July 19, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD. He was born on December 10, 1942 in the Bronx, NY to Raymond and Lily Fitzsimmons.

He graduated from Evander Childs High School, the Bronx, NY. While serving in the United States Air Force he was stationed in Germany, where he met and married his wife, Rosemarie Muller. After his discharge, they returned to the United States and lived in the Bronx and started their family. They eventually moved to Long Island, NY where they raised their family. Richard and Rosemarie moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1991 following three of their children.

Richard worked as a furniture salesman for over 30 years and enjoyed dancing and a good game of Scrabble or Pool. He also enjoyed watching all of his children and grandchildren participate in sports.

Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosemarie Fitzsimmons of Sioux Falls, SD; his children, Daniel (Cecilia) Fitzsimmons of Yankton, SD, Dawn (Dennis) Jackson of Palm Coast, Fl., Andrea Fitzsimmons of Sioux Falls, SD and Heath (Jill) Fitzsimmons of Sioux Falls, SD,; and his 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lily and a brother, Raymond.

A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. The family will be present one hour prior to the service to greet friends. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now