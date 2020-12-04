Richard GilmanSioux Falls, SD - Richard Howard Gilman passed away on Tuesday evening, December 1, 2020, reaching the age of 92 years. After a three month diagnosis with cancer, he died peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Leila and his family by his side.Richard was born on November 8, 1928, in Sioux Falls, SD to Howard and Helen (Lund) Gilman. As a child and young man, he was involved in music, high school drama and college choir. He graduated from Washington High School, Sioux Falls, in 1946. Richard attended Augustana College from 1946-1950, during which time he met the love of his life, Leila Soderstrom. Married on May 17, 1953 at Skrefsrud Lutheran Church, rural Beresford, they were happily married for over sixty seven years.After graduating from Augustana College with a degree in Business, Richard worked for Nash Finch for the next year. It was during that year that he felt the call into Christian Ministry. Richard graduated from Luther Seminary, St. Paul, MN, in 1954. His calling led him to the mission field in Cameroon, W. Africa for four years, preceded by a year of language study in Paris, France. His work in Africa brought many diverse experiences, including such endeavors as building a church from brick, reaching remote villages by foot; crossing rivers by night (losing his much-needed glasses in the river in pitch dark, only to be found by Africans who braved the crocodile infested waters).To Richard and Leila's union came four children: Susan, who was the youngest passenger on the Queen Mary as they departed for Africa; Mari and Tom, born during their years in Cameroon, and Dan, born after their return to the states. Upon their arrival in the states in 1959, Richard served several Lutheran parishes in South Dakota and Minnesota over a period of 61 years. His stateside ministry began in Toronto, SD, followed by parishes in Canton, SD, Pipestone, MN, Windom, MN, Beresford, SD, Sioux Falls, SD and Brandon, SD. His final call, in Fairview, SD, was completed in August of 2020.Richard was a gifted preacher, known for his commanding voice; and dedicated his life to teaching the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He loved spending any time he could with family, whether at home, at the lake cabin (where many fishing legends were born), or on family trips. His subtle sense of humor was often more pronounced during family gatherings, and will always be fondly remembered by family members. His personality and ministry made a lasting impact on every community in which he served, and he is widely and fondly remembered as a pastor and friend.Surviving and grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Leila Gilman; daughter, Mari Schwarting; son, Thomas (Patty) Gilman; son, Daniel (Sheila) Gilman; grandchildren, Olivia, Angelyn, Jacob, Benjamin, Sara, Matthew, Laura, Austin, Braelyn, Zachary and Jackson; and eight great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends who will dearly miss him.A service to celebrate Richard's life and home-going will be held at Redeemer Free Lutheran Church in Canton, SD, on Monday, December 7, at 11:00 a.m., with burial following at the Skrefsrud Lutheran Cemetery, rural Beresford. Visitation will be at the church, one hour before the service. Please check the Heritage Funeral Home for a link to view the service live streamed.