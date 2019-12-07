|
Richard Hartenhoff
Yuma, AZ - Richard "Rick" Hartenhoff, age 68, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home in Yuma, AZ. A celebration of life family gathering will take place on Saturday December 14, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM with a time of sharing memories to be held at 4:00 PM. Rick is survived by his wife, Joanie Hartenhoff. A more complete obituary is forthcoming. www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019