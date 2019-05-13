Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Committal
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Rosendal Cemetery
Sherman, SD
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Richard I. Lerdal Obituary
Richard I. Lerdal

Sioux Falls, SD - Richard I. Lerdal, 88, died Sat., May 11, 2019. His committal service will be 9 AM Wed., May 15 at Rosendal Cemetery, Sherman, SD, with a memorial service at 11 AM at Hope Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., May 14 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce; 5 children, Debra (Peter Hoeger) Lerdal, Minneapolis, MN, Donald (Darla Drew) Lerdal, Rapid City, Michael (Apidee Julprapa) Lerdal, Bangkok, Thailand, Patty (Steve) Van Aartsen and Peter (Jill) Lerdal, both of Sioux Falls; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 siblings, Harriet Lerdal, Golden Valley, MN and Ronald (Chickie) Lerdal, Las Cruces, NM. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 13, 2019
