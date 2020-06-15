Richard J. Kaffar
Richard J. Kaffar

Sioux Falls - Richard J. Kaffar, 87, died Sun., June 14, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thur., June 18 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. The church requests that all attendees wear masks. Open visitation will be from 3-8 PM Wed., June 17 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce; 3 children, Lucinda (Lauren) Remme, Sioux Falls, Tim (Barb) Kaffar, Zap, ND, Bradley Kaffar, St. Cloud, MN; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Frances Ness, Worthing, SD and Lucille Lyons, of Minnesota. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
