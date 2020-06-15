Richard J. Kaffar
Sioux Falls - Richard J. Kaffar, 87, died Sun., June 14, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thur., June 18 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. The church requests that all attendees wear masks. Open visitation will be from 3-8 PM Wed., June 17 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; 3 children, Lucinda (Lauren) Remme, Sioux Falls, Tim (Barb) Kaffar, Zap, ND, Bradley Kaffar, St. Cloud, MN; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Frances Ness, Worthing, SD and Lucille Lyons, of Minnesota. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.