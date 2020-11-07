Monsignor Richard J. Mahowald
Sioux Falls - Monsignor Richard J. Mahowald died on November 5 at Avera Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls where he had been entrusted to hospice care. Monsignor Mahowald was 90 years old.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be prayed for Monsignor Mahowald on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls. The Most Reverend Donald E. DeGrood, Bishop of Sioux Falls, will be the main celebrant of the Mass. Due to COVID restrictions, the family requests that only family and clergy attend the Mass in person. A livestream of the funeral Mass will be available at sfcatholic.org
The committal service will be prayed privately at a family plot at St. Mary Cemetery in Watertown, SD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the seminarian education fund of the Diocese of Sioux Falls.