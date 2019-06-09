|
|
Richard J Ochs
Humboldt - Mass of Christian Burial for Richard J. Ochs, 55, of Humboldt will be 10:00 am, Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aberdeen. Rev. Fr. Michael Griffin will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
There will be a liturgical wake at 5:00 pm Sunday with visitation from 3:00-5:00 pm at Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory, 1708 8th Ave NE, Aberdeen.
Richard died June 5, 2019 in a motor vehicle accident near Flandreau, SD.
Richard J. Ochs, son of Louis "Bud" and MaryAnn (Dugan) Ochs was born July 4, 1963 in Aberdeen. This is where he grew up attending Aberdeen Public Schools, graduating from Central High School with the class of 1981. During his high school years, he worked at Ballard Distributing in the warehouse. After graduation, he moved to Oklahoma and was employed with Haliburton Corporation as a mechanic for two years.
Rick began his 33-year career with Orion Food Systems in his hometown of Aberdeen at Pizza Patrol. He relocated to Sioux Falls and held numerous positions starting with Pizza Patrol Manager and Hot Stuff Foods Commissary Manager. As Orion grew to 1600+ franchise locations, Rick's positions with the company included GM of Manufacturing, Executive Vice President of Manufacturing/Distribution/Purchasing, President of Orion Foods Systems - Canada, and in 2011 became Chief Operating Officer until his retirement in 2017. He was responsible for Orion's manufacturing facilities which include bakery, cheese, and sauce production, with warehouses located in Sioux Falls, SD and Kimball, TN as well as a nationwide distribution fleet that provides direct store distribution to the Hot Stuff locations.
He was united in marriage to Gynelle Betzing and with this union, three daughters were born. Richard enjoyed hunting and guns, playing pool and winning many team tournaments. He could always find time to play a round of golf, fish, camp and do anything outdoors. He loved his Hot Rod cars and operating heavy equipment.
Richard is survived by three daughters, Kaitlin Jo Ochs of Sioux Falls and Ireland Brea Ochs and Summer Elizabeth Ochs, both of Tea, SD; step-son, Nick Bolte; four brothers, David L. (Annette) Ochs of Aberdeen, Thomas Ochs of Groton, SD, William G. (Amanda Decker) Ochs of Aberdeen and Jeffrey J. (Nicole Rudolph) Ochs of Greenfield, IN and his Canadian family, the Nakonechny's, "Tommy, Darlene and family".
He was preceded in death by his father, Bud (8-19-06), mother, MaryAnn (5-3-17) and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Honorary Casketbearers will be Jeff Okerlund and Dave Stockton.
Casketbearers will be Mike Herman, Bradley Olson, Tommy Nakonechny, Tyson Nakonechny, Mick Thares and Steve Watkins.
The organist will be Stephanie Raap and cantor is Camille Fischer. Offertory Gifts will be presented by Jeff Weismantel and Mark Nikolas. The Lector is Jim Thares.
Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.carlsenfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 9, 2019