Richard L. Harr
Sioux Falls - Richard Lee Harr, 85, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A memorial mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 2-4 PM with a liturgical wake service will follow the visitation at 4 PM.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Aurelia "Rae" Harr; two sons, Rich (Deborah) Harr, Brandon, SD and Michael (Connie) Harr, Yuma, AZ; one daughter, Vonice (John)Reed, Reno, NV; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother, Jerry (Lauverne) Harr, Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-law, Donna Harr, Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother John "Jack" Harr. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020