Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Harr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Harr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Harr Obituary
Richard L. Harr

Sioux Falls - Richard Lee Harr, 85, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A memorial mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 2-4 PM with a liturgical wake service will follow the visitation at 4 PM.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Aurelia "Rae" Harr; two sons, Rich (Deborah) Harr, Brandon, SD and Michael (Connie) Harr, Yuma, AZ; one daughter, Vonice (John)Reed, Reno, NV; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother, Jerry (Lauverne) Harr, Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-law, Donna Harr, Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother John "Jack" Harr. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -