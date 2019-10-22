Services
Mobridge - Mass of Christian Burial for Richard Leonard, 91, of Mobridge will be at 11 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mobridge. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will start at 5:30 with a Liturgical Wake Service at 7:30 PM Friday at the church. Richard passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Mobridge Regional Hospital. www.keslingfuneralhome.net
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
