Richard M. Moeller
Dell Rapids, formerly of Colman - Richard Merle Moeller passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Veterans' Affairs Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Richard was born on December 26, 1944 to Elmer and Violet (Bothern) Moeller in Flandreau, South Dakota. Richard is survived by his wife, Jaci; son Kevin (Debra) Moeller, Sherman, SD; daughter, Kimberly (Aaron) Smith, Colman; grandchildren, Austin (Kaitlin) and Trentin Moeller, Kierstin (Josh) Lovre and Cole Kriech, and Arianna Smith; one great granddaughter, Kyllah Lovre; one sister, Betty Bullis, Flandreau, SD; and one brother, Robert (Shirleen) Moeller, Watertown, SD.Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, February 14, 2020 at Colman Lutheran Church with burial in the Colman Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020