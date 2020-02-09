Services
Skroch Funeral Chapel
214 N Main
Colman, SD 57017
(605) 997-2431
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Skroch Funeral Chapel
214 N Main
Colman, SD 57017
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Colman Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Moeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. Moeller


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. Moeller Obituary
Richard M. Moeller

Dell Rapids, formerly of Colman - Richard Merle Moeller passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Veterans' Affairs Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Richard was born on December 26, 1944 to Elmer and Violet (Bothern) Moeller in Flandreau, South Dakota. Richard is survived by his wife, Jaci; son Kevin (Debra) Moeller, Sherman, SD; daughter, Kimberly (Aaron) Smith, Colman; grandchildren, Austin (Kaitlin) and Trentin Moeller, Kierstin (Josh) Lovre and Cole Kriech, and Arianna Smith; one great granddaughter, Kyllah Lovre; one sister, Betty Bullis, Flandreau, SD; and one brother, Robert (Shirleen) Moeller, Watertown, SD.Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, February 14, 2020 at Colman Lutheran Church with burial in the Colman Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -