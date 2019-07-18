|
Richard "Rick" Middlen
Sioux Falls, SD - Rick Middlen lived two lives. The first was 46 years as a fearless adventurer, followed by 27 years as servant of the Lord. On July 16, 2019 Rick,73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage. Rick had a larger than life personality and lit up a room when he entered.
Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 Rick's funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19 at the United Church of Christ in Larchwood, IA 935 Edwards St. The family would like to invite their guests to join them for lunch and a time of memories and fellowship following the funeral service on Friday at the golf course in Larchwood. Private family burial will take place on Saturday, July 20 at Hills of Rest in Sioux Falls, SD.
Rick leaves behind his "hon", Mary Ann, his partner, inspiration, caregiver and wife of 55 years. Children; Julie "Sweetie" of Charlotte, NC, Richard Jr. "Buddy Boy Pal" of Los Angeles, CA and Dawn "Muffy" of Sioux Falls, SD; Sister, Vonnie (Wayne) Poppens of Larchwood, IA; Brothers, Bob of Camanche, IA and Duane Middlen of Larchwood, IA; Father Joel Middlen of Larchwood, IA; and multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that memorials can be directed to the Kessler Foundation for traumatic brain injury research.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 18, 2019