Richard Muchow
Sioux Falls - Richard "Dick" Muchow of Sioux Falls passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. He was 85.
Richard Leroy Muchow was born on January 17, 1934 to Herbert and Hilda (Ostlund) Muchow in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dick attended Sioux Falls public school and graduated from Washington High in 1952. Following high school, Dick earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City. He served in the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
On November 5, 1966, he was united in marriage to Lorna Madetzke at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The couple resided in Sioux Falls. In 1967 Dick purchased B & F Incorporate (heating and cooling contractor) from his step-father and enjoyed being president of the company.
Dick enjoyed yardwork and gardening. He successfully grew many tomato and pepper plants each summer. He was a life master duplicate bridge player, and an avid golfer. His favorite pastime was playing golf at Cactus Heights Golf Course. For 50 years Dick and his five friends, Jack, Chuck, Rockie, Jim & Matt, played handball at the YMCA every Tuesday evening and Saturday afternoon.
Grateful for having shared his life are his loving wife of 53 years, Lorna; and his cherished nephews and nieces, Mark Muchow of Colorado, Andrea (Mike) Padian of California, Todd (Monica) Muchow of the Twin Cities, John Muchow of Washington, Melissa (Keith) Bergen of the Twin Cities and Sara (Joe) Pelley of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Hilda; his only sibling, Ray; and sister-in-law, Helen Muchow.
Funeral service 11:00 am Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home - downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment East Eden Church Cemetery in Jasper, MN.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 28, 2019