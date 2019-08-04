|
Richard "Rick" Munce
Sioux Falls - Richard "Rick" Munce, died July 31, 2019 at Dougherty House in Sioux Falls, SD, with his wife and brother Jerry by his side. He was 66.
Rick had endured months and months of grueling medical issues. Following appointments and testing at Mayo, Rochester on May 23 and July 18 and 19, 2019, the diagnosis of Multiple System Atrophy also known as Shy Drager Syndrome was given to Rick.
Richard Dwight Munce was born on October 8, 1952, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Elroy Harlan and Ophelia Lillian (Gillespie) Munce. He attended Bancroft Elementary, Whittier Junior High and Washington High School, and Lincoln High School vocational automotive classes. As the youngest of six siblings, Rick would say, "I got to sweep the floors in the Munce Cabinet Shop at 6th Street and Chicago Ave." He lived and worked in Arizona and California. He worked in fabrication/manufacturing at Litton Microwave, Exhaust Pros, Penske Automotive K-Mart East, Central States (Rosenbauer) Firetrucks, and Koyker Manufacturing.
He met and later married LaNette Gregersen. The couple together designed, built and resided in a home in Lennox, SD and two more residences on Villanova Ave. and Phillips, Lotta and Rose Avenues, Sioux Falls, SD. Believe it or not, each home had huge oversized garages! The man cave at 4166 S. Phillips is the final dream of Rick's, and is enjoyed by all of the car guys and gals.
Rick loved to design and or build cars. If you would have asked him what his favorite car was, he would have replied, "I like and would like to have them all." Rick and LaNette's like for cars led them to thoroughly enjoy Back to the Fifties, on the state fairgrounds, St. Paul, MN, Kool Deadwood Nights, Deadwood, SD, Good Guys on the state fairgrounds, Des Moines, IA and various local car shows and events. Rick and LaNette's car hobby has brought together car guys and gals at Z'kota/Hardees Saturday Night Motor Madness which has led to lifetime friendships. The association with Great Plains Street Rodders furthered their hobby and friendships.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, LaNette Gregersen, Sioux Falls, SD; step-daughters, Janna Bram (David), Olathe, KS, Janell Kroeger (Brandon Allard), Jensen Beach, FL, JoLynne Niemeyer (Jesse), Larchwood, IA; grandson, Micah Burrell; brothers, Elroy "Sonny" Munce, St. Louis, MO and Jerry Munce (Kay) of Mesa, AZ; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; Munce cousins; the Great Plains Street Rodders friends; and all his friends at Hardees. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jim and John; and his sister, Dorothy.
Funeral Services will be held 1:00pm Friday August 9, 2019, at Faith Temple Church, 2121 W. 33rd Street, with interment at Hills of Rest Cemetery. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Thursday evening August 8, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. Friends are encouraged wear car related attire to the funeral. Following burial, please join in a celebration of Rick's life at the man cave, 4166 S. Phillips Ave. You are encouraged to bring drinks, a chair, and a treat to share if you wish. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019