Hansen Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Irene, SD 57037
(605) 263-3343
Richard "Rick" Nelson


1966 - 2020
Richard "Rick" Nelson Obituary
Richard "Rick" Nelson

Sioux Falls, SD - Richard Allan Nelson, 53, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence in Sioux Falls, SD.

Rick was born November 19, 1966 in Rochester, MN to Jerry and Leone (Lee) Nelson. Rick attended school in Rochester, MN, Salt Lake City, UT and Apple Valley, MN and graduated from Wakonda High School in 1985. After graduation, Rick attended South West State in Marshall, MN for 1 year. Rick was employed at Rosenbauer in Lyons, SD for the last 26 years as a CAD Engineer.

In 1995 Rick married Kaylene Snook in Yankton, SD, and to this marriage two sons were born, Tanner in 2000 and Bodie in 2004.

Rick enjoyed cooking, camping and working with the Boy Scouts. Most of all he enjoyed being with his boys, Tanner and Bodie. Rick's wit and sense of humor will be missed by all.

Rick is survived by his parents, Jerry and Leone (Lee) Nelson, Sioux Falls, sons Tanner and Bodie, Sioux Falls, brother Ron, Minneapolis, MN, ex-wife Kaylene, Sioux Falls, and her mother Georgine Snook, her brother Jim and wife Becky, all of Yankton, and sister Lorie of South Carolina.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Memorials may be sent to Tanner and Bodie Nelson In Care of: Jerry and Leone Nelson, 5504 S. Seabrook Circle, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

For obituary and online condolences, visit hansenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 14 to May 15, 2020
