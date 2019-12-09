|
|
Richard "Dick" Olson
Sioux Falls - Richard "Dick" Duane Olson, 95, passed away on November 29, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society—Luther Manor in Sioux Falls, SD. He died peacefully after a short battle with cancer. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, 3408 E 10th St, Sioux Falls, SD. The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14 at First United Methodist Church, 401 S. Spring Ave in Sioux Falls, SD, followed by a lunch. After the lunch, inurnment will in the Hills of Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to First United Methodist Church or Good Samaritan Society - Luther Manor, Sioux Falls. Visit www.georgeboom.com for a full obituary and online guestbook.
Grateful for sharing his life with him are his wife of 66 years, Beryl; children Dan (Kathy) Olson of Sioux Falls, Ron (Michelle) Olson of Sioux Falls, Barry (Jacqueline) Olson of Lincoln, VT, and Joni (Dennis) Balian of Bozeman, MT; 17 grandchildren: Andy, Ben, Josh, Maija, Becca, Kip, Nick, Taylor, Aaron, Emily, Rebecca, Meghan, Lauren, Kendra, Anna, Lydia, and Joe; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019