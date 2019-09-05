Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Bar Code
Sioux Falls - RICHARD RAYMOND CARGILL JR., 35, went home on August 31st 2019. He was employed at BPI. He is survived by his father: Richard Raymond Cargill, SR., CO; mother: Janelle Cargill (Anderson); brothers: Harley and Reannon Cargill; special nephew: Knox Stevan Cargill, CO; sisters: Kathryn and Bobbie Cargill, Davenport, IA; grandmother: Nina Phillips, Sioux Falls; daughters: Jessa Mae Cargill, Rickie Rae (due to be born soon); his special step son: Nathan Lanpher; and life partner: Jessica Mae Allen.

Memorial Service to be held at the Bar Code on Friday at 6:00 PM. Richard was an awesome son, brother, father, and uncle. He is, and forever will be, excruciatingly missed by many. barnett-lewis.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 5, 2019
